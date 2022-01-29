To Bloom or Not to Bloom request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

With several requests in Pokémon Legends: Arceus being available through Jubilife Village, it can be hard to spot some in the very far corners of the town. This includes “To Bloom or Not to Bloom,” or Request 17, where players are tasked with completing Cherrim’s Pokédex entry and displaying it to one of the Jubilife farmers. Compared to most, this request may take a bit longer, as you may need to do a few unexpected steps first.

To be given this request, you’ll need to seek out a man named Kichi, who is always standing near hay stacks located at the town’s farm. Although you’re required to give him a Cherrim, it can be an excruciatingly hard find in most areas. So, it may be faster for some to hunt down a Cherubi and then evolving it into Cherrim at level 25.

Cherubi and Cherrim locations

Cherrim will primarily spawn inside of shaking trees within Coronet Highlands’ Lonely Spring area, but it is bound to still be locked for those picking up this request early in the game. Thankfully, a Cherubi isn’t too hard to obtain, as it is known for spawning in Obsidian Fieldlands’ The Heartwood (as marked below). From there, throw your Pokémon at any of the blue shaking trees in the area, as the Pokémon has a high chance of falling out of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once Cherubi has evolved and Cherrim’s entry in the Pokédex is complete, show the Pokémon off to Kichi and he will reward you with five Vivichokes.

Related: Big Buizel, Little Buizel request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus