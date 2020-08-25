Pokémon Masters EX version 2.0 features name change, Champion Stadium, Kanto Challenge

Pokémon Masters has announced a brand new update, which brings the app to version 2.0. This is a major release, which changes the name of the game, and more.

The update introduces Pokémon Masters EX, that is not only a name change but also a signal of new content which has been specifically crafted for the occasion.

On top of that, we can find The Champion Stadium, a new battle content with the Elite four and Champion of each region.

The Kanto Challeng has also been added as part of the update, including major updates to multiple aspects of the way the app works.

While already announced, the update will be fully deployed in two days, when it gets available for all players on August 27.

This is the full changelog for Pokémon Masters EX version 2.0.

Update to App Name

The name of the app has been changed to Pokémon Masters EX.

Privacy Policy & EULA Update

As a result of the change to the name of the app, Pokémon Masters will be changed to Pokémon Masters EX.

Note: Only the app name has been changed; there are no other changes to the wording of these documents due to this change.

New Content Update

Champion Stadium will be added to Explore. Scheduled Date/Time: August 27, 2020 at 11:00p.m.

The Champion Stadium is new battle content where the Elite Four and Champion of each region will be waiting for you.

The Kanto Challenge will be added with this update.

Check out the separate notice to be released at a later date for more information.

6★ EX Update

Your sync pairs can now be raised beyond 5 ★s to 6★ EX.

Upgrading their ★s to 6★ EX will allow Trainers to wear EX Style outfits and also upgrade their sync moves.

Sync pair that can be raised to 6★ EX are scheduled to be released in stages.

The items required for upgrading to 6★ EX can be obtained via the Champion Stadium.

To upgrade to 6★ EX, you must have completed Main Story Chapter 1: The More the Merrier (Normal) in single-player.

Check out the separate notice to be released at a later date for more information.

Updates to Training Area

Cap-Unlock Area 2: Type Skill Area will be added to the Training Area. Scheduled Date/Time: August 27, 2020 at 11:00p.m.

To coincide with the new area addition, the Level Cap of sync pairs will be increased to Lv. 125, and their Type Skill level cap will be increased to Lv. 4.

New items required for the new Level Cap and Type Skill upgrades will be added.

Check out the separate notice to be released at a later date for more information.

Updates to Sync Pair Scout

An icon has been added to transition from the Pokémon Center straight to the Sync Pair Scout.

A pop-up notification will now appear to notify of new additions to the Sync Pair Scout when transitioning to the Sync Pair Scout.

Updates to Sync Pairs

Improved the display of Sync pairs on the Edit Team screen and other locations.

A sync pair’s current move level can now be viewed, and the sync pair’s icon will change according to that level.

The background of a sync pair will change according to its number of ★s, and the Trainer’s pose will also change for 6★ EX sync pairs.

Updates to Battle Villa

Some move configurations of opponent sync pairs that appear in the Battle Villa have been changed.

Note: Changes will be applied to the currently available Battle Villa with the update.

Other Updates

The design of the Explore menu has been updated.

A pop-up notification about current events and rallies will now be displayed while at the Pokémon Center.

Changed the layout of the Legendary Arena’s arena selection screen.

Note: In this update, changes were made to the layout of the arena selection screen for the current Legendary Arena: Latios. No changes were made to the event’s features or content.

Changes will now be displayed in more detail when a move level increases.

The name of the Team menu has been changed to Sync Pairs.

Fixed an issue in which, under certain conditions, status conditions and other conditions inflicted on the target would be immediately removed.

Other minor bug fixes and improvements have been implemented.

Despite having more and more content along the way, this is the biggest update ever released for Pokémon Masters.

Version 2.0 also changes one of the fundamental features in the game, sync pairs, which have now seen the maximum number of stars going up from 5 to 6.