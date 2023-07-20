Pokemon TCG World Championships Unexpectedly Cancels Yokohama Open, Fans Gutted

Ahead of the upcoming Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) World Championships, it has been announced the the Yokohama Open has been cancelled. TCG players from all around the world had been preparing the take up the challenge of battling through the Open, and many are now left in a lurch.

The Yokohama Open was planned to run from August 11 to 13, 2023, and was one of the key events leading up to the World Championships. Those who did not qualify to participate in the World Championships planned to use the Yokohama Open to get a head start on the 2024 year.

Pokemon TCG Yokohama Open Worlds Event Canceled Weeks Ahead

The announcement was announced on the Play Pokemon Twitter page, as well as the main page for the Pokemon TCG World Championships, where the team shared a brief message about the decision to cancel the event. The post reads, “Regretfully, the decision has been made to cancel the Yokohama Open. Please look forward to participating in fun side events and activities throughout Worlds weekend.”

Unfortunately, no further details were provided by the account page outside of hoping that fans and competitors look forward to fun side activities and events that will be happening.

Fans are reeling from the news, with many asking for an explanation in the Play Pokemon Twitter comments about why this decision was made. Some believe it was from a lack of participation, but we’re not too sure about the details. Fans can keep track of updates through the Play Pokemon Twitter, or via the official Pokemon TCG World Championships website.

We expect to learn more about this decision soon as the Play Pokemon team provides additional information. For now, the event has been formally canceled, but there should be side activities and events happening during the previously scheduled weekend.

We are updating this news piece.