Pokemon Scarlet and Violet previews show genderless customization options for the first time in the series

The highly anticipated Pokémon Scarlet and Violet previews have been released, featuring a mix the old school Pokémon mechanics, along with several popular ones from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like most recent Pokémon games, trainers will be able to change their hairstyle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by going to a hair salon, which will allow them to pick and choose between various style and color options.

The most notable aspect of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s trainer customization, however, is revealed in a video by Good Vibes Gaming, who mentions that while playing the demo, “The reps informed me that all customization options are available to any player at any time. Instead of choosing a gender, players will select from 8 base styles, then customize from there.”

When trainer customization was first introduced in Pokémon X and Y, trainers could only choose between hair and clothes associated with their character’s gender. To play with the other hair and outfits, players would need to start a new save file, making it impossible to switch between the two on a single 3DS game card. This continued in Pokémon Sun/Moon, Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon and Sword/Shield, where trainers could purchase individual clothing items from various shops in the cities.

Related: How to customize your trainer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl also had a slightly more limited form of customization in the form of whole outfits instead of individual pieces, which could be bought at the Metronome Style Shop in Veilstone City. This would mean that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet would be the first game to allow access to all clothing and hairstyles, regardless of their gender.

While no information regarding the usage of pronouns is available yet, it is definitely a huge step forward in allowing trainers to express their identities freely. This change, as minor as it may seem, is a well-needed one.