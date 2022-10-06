How to customize your trainer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The trainer you play in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be a direct reflection of yourself, or you can modify them to fit your ideal player appearance while exploring the Paldea region. There are multiple ways and opportunities for you to change your character’s appearance and customize them. Here’s what you need to know about customizing your trainer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Customizing your trainer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you start the game, you will have a handful of options you can make for your character. You won’t have access to every hairstyle at the beginning of the game, but you can make a basic format that will be a good starting point for you. Once you’ve worked your way through a part of the story, and the open world becomes accessible to you, you can find your way to a hair salon and select to go through a hair styling option for your character.

Image via the Pokémon Company

While at the hair salon, you can select from multiple unique styles for your character to have. Alongside the styles, you can pick a hair color to make your character stand out from any other players you choose to journey across Paldea while playing Scarlet and Violet. It’s a great way to make your character pop in group photographs.

When you’re not at a hair salon, you can go even more in-depth with the character customization system by modifying your character’s eyes, mouth, makeup, face, and multiple other options. From what we can tell, modifying your character’s look will be more accessible than their hairstyle, along with changing their outfit.

These features will be available to every player who plays Scarlet and Violet. It looks like the hair salon will likely be available further down the line after progressing through the story, but it won’t be too far into the game before you can begin making these changes.