Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will get a hefty 1 GB day 1 patch for online play

We’re nearly a week away from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet being available on the Nintendo Switch and the highly anticipated open-world Pokémon game that will take place in the Paldea region. There have been massive leaks over the past week leading up to the game’s release, and fans are eager to jump into the game. Before it arrives, it does look like the game will receive a large 1 GB patch for the first day.

The official announcement by the Pokémon Company breakdown will be in this patch. It looks like this will be what players need to download if they want to play online while playing Scarlet and Violet. Without it, players should expect to run into some problems trying to connect with friends. These features include trading, battling, taking on Tera Raid Battles, or receiving the Special Pikachu with the Flying-type Tera skill.

Related: A pair of shocking seabirds make their debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

Much of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be online with friends, and through multiplayer, so this might be a feature that players want to make sure they take part in, especially if players have different versions of the game and want to trade Pokémon exclusives. This patch will also be critical to take part in Ranked Games, coming in December, and then the competitions coming out sometime in spring 2023.

Beyond the breakdown of these multiplayer features, the Pokémon Company did not share further details regarding any graphical adjustments they would be making or how else the day-one patch would improve the game. The 1.0.1 version will be available when the game goes live in your local time zone.

Despite the multiple leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, fans are eager to jump into the Paldea region. Players will have a chance to explore the game when they officially release on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.