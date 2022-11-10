A pair of shocking seabirds make their debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

Spoiler warning for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks keep coming ahead of the games’ launch later this month. It’s been less of a series of leaks and more of a tsunami of information about the latest iteration of the critter-catching video game series, and the leakers keep punching holes in the dam. Today’s revelations include a pair of Electric/Flying types, and even some solid Pokédex information on one of them.

Wattrel dex entry#svleaks pic.twitter.com/iEOh4noT1O — Demi Alt | SV Pokemon Leaks (@demialt_) November 10, 2022

According to leaker Demi Alt, one of the new Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is electric flying type Wattrel. Described in the Pokédex as a “Storm Petrel Pokémon,” referring to a type of seabird found mostly in the oceans around Antarctica, Wattrel can seemingly generate electricity when its wings catch the wind using its bones. Taking inspiration from various diving birds, it hunts down prey by diving into the ocean and electrocuting it.

Wattrel evo ingame#svleaks pic.twitter.com/RAXHvBCSMx — Demi Alt | SV Pokemon Leaks (@demialt_) November 10, 2022

Demi Alt also posted an image of Wattrel’s evolution in-game, showing off not just the design of this new Pokémon but also the graphical fidelity that players can expect once the games launch. Though Demi Alt doesn’t give the name of this evolved Pokémon, other sources suggest the name is Kilowattrel, which would certainly fit with the theme.

It’s been a bit of a whirlwind lately with all the leaked information, so if it’s all proving a bit much to wrap your head around, you can always check out our list of all the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks so far. There’s still plenty of time to go before the games release, so consider a look at the final starter Pokémon evolutions to help decide if you’ll keep your starter in your party for the full duration of the game. Otherwise, if you’re hoping to go into the new games with no prior knowledge — good luck.