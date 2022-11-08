Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s final trailer debut past and future versions of Donphan, likely revealing long-awaited Paradox forms

We’re less than two weeks from the official release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to the Nintendo Switch. Leading up to the big day, The Pokémon Company has released a final trailer that briefly hints at the upcoming reveal of what looks like past and future versions of Pokémon, notably Donphan. For the past few months, leakers have been sharing this information and calling them Paradox Pokémon, and it looks like the Pokémon Company has finally confirmed it in this final trailer.

We only see it extremely briefly during the trailer, near the 2:30 timestamp in the trailer. We have a character viewing a drawing of Donphan, followed by a brief side appearance of this Pokémon before the rest of the trailer rolls out. The type of Donphan will vary depending on your version, with the Great Tusk version appearing in Scarlet and the Iron Treads in Violet, featuring the Scarlet Book and Violet Book, respectively. The Scarlet and Violet books contain sketches of unidentified creatures written long ago. This will likely have a significant crux in the larger story.

These books will be critical to learning about these unique Pokémon and how to unlock them in players’ playthroughs. In addition to the announcement of these books, The Pokémon Company has also covered the arrival of Black Crystal Tera Raids, which feature unique Pokémon battles that will only be available for a limited time.

Beyond the reveal of the Great Tusk and Iron Treads, the trailer was primarily a gameplay overview of what to expect from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when it releases. This will likely be the final official video from the Pokémon Company until the game officially releases on November 18.