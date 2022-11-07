Koraidon comes in for a crash landing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

Multiple leaks have been coming out ahead of the official release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Players are eager to see some additional information that has not been shared by the Pokémon Company, less than two weeks away from playing the game themselves. Ahead of the launch, those who have their hands on the game early have been sharing some footage, and one detail shows off the legendary Pokémon, Koraidon, and it crashes onto a beach.

A leaker shared the footage online, alongside a handful of screenshots of themselves while they play the game. The supposedly leaked footage featuring Koraidon shows a 12-second gameplay cutscene where Koraidon rides into Paldea shortly before becoming unconscious and falling onto a beach. You can check out the shared footage from the Twitter post that shared it, but we don’t know how long the footage will remain up.

New Cutscene about Koraidon & Miraidon



We then find the Legendaries unconscious like we saw.#svleaks pic.twitter.com/Weo4t7GMPX — Eclipse 🌑 𝖄𝖆𝖒𝖎 𝕰𝖈𝖑𝖎𝖕𝖘𝖊! (@3clipse_tt) November 7, 2022

The footage is brief, but supposedly if the gameplay is true, this could occur before players have a chance to encounter the legendary Pokémon for their game. There are two: Koraidon for Pokémon Scarlet and Miraidon for Pokémon Violet. These legendary Pokémon will act as quicker vehicles for players, making it easier for them to traverse the Paldea region.

Many of the leaks we’ll see over the next couple weeks must be taken with a grain of salt, and we can not verify this information. We do not have the game in possession, and we cannot confirm any details shared by leakers. However, we can expect more details over the next several days, such as the evolutions for the three starter Pokémon, more Pokémon that we haven’t seen in official screenshots and trailers, and even mechanics that have yet to be revealed.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be available on November 18, coming to the Nintendo Switch. We’re looking forward to jumping into the official release.