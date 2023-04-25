Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC Fans Get New Look At Upcoming Outfits

An advertisement for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC has made its way online, offering a new look at the outfits that will be added to the game. These new duds will be introduced in the two DLC expansions, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, which are set to launch in 2023 as part of the collective pack called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has different character customization options, though not to the degree that fans would like, as everything is connected to the school kid aesthetic of the setting. As with the DLC for Pokémon Sword & Shield, the Gen 9 games are adding more outfits for the player to use, but only if they shell out for the new content, with the initial trailer for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero showing off the clothes in key art for the two new storylines.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC Artwork Shows New Outfits For The Main Character

A new print ad for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero has appeared in Japan and is now available only online, thanks to the Centro Leaks Twitter account. This ad features new artwork, showing default versions of the protagonists in the outfits that first debuted in the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC trailer, along with a glimpse at the towns that the player will able to explore in Paldea.

The outfits include a green kimono with red threads and sandals that will appear in The Teal Mask DLC, which appear to be the same for both boys and girls. This matches the Japanese-town theme that appears to be part of the Kitakami region in The Teal Mask. By contrast, The Indigo Disk will introduce a set of white outfits, one of which has a red tie and blue pants combo, matching the sci-fi aesthetic that is going on in its area, the Blueberry Academy, with futuristic buildings shown in the background of the art.

The regular clothing options in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet weren’t to everyone’s taste, but at least those who want to continue their adventure in the Paldea region will have some more choices for their wardrobe. The Teal Mask outfit is reminiscent of the clothes seen in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, while The Indigo Disk uniform can at least let players pretend they’re Team Plasma members and not a couple of dweebs who should be in school.