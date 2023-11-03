Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Drops DLC Physical Bundle Just Ahead of Indigo Disk Release Date

The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will receive physical editions that include the DLC, just in time for The Indigo Disk’s release date. This means Gen 9 will have a definite edition.

Like the Gen 8 games, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have an expansion pass in the form of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which comes in two parts: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. The Teal Mask is set in the Kitakami region and is available to download now, while The Indigo Disk is set in Blueberry Academy in the Unova region.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Are Receiving A Physical Release

It was recently announced that The Indigo Disk will launch on December 14. The Pokemon Company has confirmed on the official Pokemon Twitter/X that it will now offer a physical edition of the games, which bundles the base versions of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet bundles including The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero are out now!



Embark on the original and expanded adventures of #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 together in one package! pic.twitter.com/L9UdbW7Lqf — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 3, 2023

This means players will have just under a month to finish Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and The Teal Mask, which is very doable, even for a casual playthrough. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are not particularly difficult, and it’s easy to trade for powerful Pokemon with people online for those who wish to rush through the story.

It’s also important to note that you need to finish The Teal Mask and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet before you can attempt The Indigo Disk. This isn’t the case for The Teal Mask, which can be started from a fresh save file, but it is true for the second DLC. A few weeks of extra playtime might be needed just to get new players up to speed.

Those who have waited for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to receive definite editions will finally have their patience pay off soon. It’s a shame that the games haven’t improved much on a technical level, as they still look bad and run poorly, but at least all of the content will be available in one package.