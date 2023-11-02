Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disc DLC Release Date Announced

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have been wondering when the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will be released. Now, they finally have an answer, as the release date for the Indigo Disk DLC has been announced.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is a two-part expansion to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, with the first Teal Mask DLC released earlier this year. Fans who’ve already played through the extra content have eagerly anticipated the next addition to the game, and it was unclear whether we’d see the intended late 2023 release. Now, good news has arrived for Pokemon fans.

When Will Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disc DLC Be Released?

The Pokemon Company confirmed via Twitter that the Indigo Disc DLC will be released on December 14, 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk launches on December 14!



Adventures await you at the Blueberry Academy, Trainers! #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/IljDHdTUeq — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 2, 2023

Fan excitement is clear from the responses to the post, which feature plenty of enthusiastic gifs from the Pokemon series. Given the December release, this will likely be on many a fan’s holiday wishlist for the winter holiday season.

The Indigo Disk DLC will continue the story of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero that began in the Teal Mask DLC. Whereas Teal Mask tasks place in the Kitakami region, the Indigo Disk appears set to expand the game’s parameters further as you become a transfer student at Blueberry Academy in the Unova region.

Because the Indigo Disk continues the story that began in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1, players will want to make their way through the first DLC before starting on the Indigo Disk. Along with the story advancement, the DLC will bring a few new Pokemon to the game, including Legendary Pokemon Terapagos and Paradox Pokemon Raging Bolt and Iron Crown.

Mark your calendars for December 14th and play your way through the Teal Mask DLC so you can be ready to go when Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk releases.