Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC Trailer Confirms Returning Favorites & Free Item Code

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have been waiting for updates on two confirmed DLC expansions announced earlier this year. The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk will introduce past Pokemon, new areas, fresh challenges, and exciting storylines – and the June 2023 Nintendo Direct has included a trailer with a closer look at both expansions.

Planned for release later this year, The Teal Mask is has a soft release window of Fall 2023 and The Indigo Disk is planned for later in the winter of 2023. As of the newest announcements, there is not a hard release date for either DLC. However, fans can preorder both right now via the Nintendo Store. Players interested in expanding their opportunities will want to grab the preorders, as the new Nintendo Direct trailer has expanded on adventures included in the DLC.

Related: June 2023 Nintendo Direct – When & Where to Watch

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trailer Confirms Returning Pokemon

Image via The Pokemon Company

In the Nintendo Direct Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC trailer, it was confirmed that species from previous regions will become available in Paldea. This included Aipom, Alcremie, Yanma, and many others tucked into both new areas.

In addition to this, players got a new look at characters that will be introduced in both DLCs, and fresh close-up visuals of Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. Each DLC pack also includes new Legendary/Mythical Pokemon, though not much is known about them at this time.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players also got a look at a unique new area in The Indigo Disk, which appears to be an extended safari zone with four distinct biomes. The area, which sits inside a building out on the sea, appears to hold a wide number of returning Pokemon, as well as a new battle arena.

Shiny Gimmighoul Tera Raids Dates & Times

Image via The Pokemon Company

In addition to the new DLC information, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have the opportunity to challenge Gimmighoul in Five Star Tera Raids from June 21, 2023 at 8 AM PT through July 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM PT.

This is the first Tera Raid Pokemon with the ability to appear, Shiny, as stated in the information breakdown provided during the Nintendo Direct. It isn’t clear what the Shiny Odds for the encounter will be, but it is an exciting opportunity for fans of the Ghost-type Paldean species.

How to Get Scarlet & Violet Nintendo Direct Free Item Code

Fans can also claim a free present from the Nintendo Direct using the code “TREASUREHUNT” Between June 21, 2023 and July 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM PT. The code includes x10 Nuggets, x10 Rare Candy, and x1 Friend Ball.

While there are no confirmed release dates for the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC expansions, it seems there will be plenty for players to jump in on when they become available. Hopefully, more information will continue to drop later this summer.