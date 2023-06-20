June 2023 Nintendo Direct – When & Where to Watch

Nintendo has announced a June 2023 Nintendo Direct, marking its first major showing of the summer. This will hopefully provide a much-needed look at Switch’s 2023 schedule, as Pikmin 4 is the only major first-party release left for the rest of the year.

Nintendo’s 2023 schedule has hinged heavily on one game – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There are few better choices to bet your year on than Tears of the Kingdom, which is already being cited as Game of the Year following mass critical acclaim and widespread sales. Those who aren’t interested in Link’s latest adventure haven’t had as much to look forward to on the Nintendo Switch, with some suspecting that the system is winding down ahead of the announcement of Nintendo’s next console.

Related: Multiple sources claim a Nintendo Direct has been delayed due to the Queen’s passing

When And Where You Can Watch The June 2023 Nintendo Direct

Image Via Nintendo

The June 2023 Nintendo Direct will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM BST. According to a press release by Nintendo, the Direct will run for roughly 40 minutes and focus on games launching in 2023, including new information about the upcoming Pikim 4 for Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Direct can be seen on the official Nintendo website and the Nintendo YouTube channel.

It makes sense for Pikim 4 to appear prominently during the showcase, as it’s the only first-party release remaining in 2023. There are plenty of third-party exclusives coming later in the year, including Master Detective Archive: Rain Code, Disney Illusion Island, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, and the Baten Kaitos HD remasters, and they will all likely make an appearance during Direct.

What’s more likely is that we’ll see information about DLC for existing games. Now that Tears of the Kingdom is available, there’s a good chance that Nintendo will announce an Expansion Pass for the game alongside a roadmap of content updates. We’ll also likely see more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC tracks and new games for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Related: It Takes Two Switch port announced at Nintendo Direct

The 2023 Nintendo Switch schedule looks bare, and it’s long past time for more games to be announced, even if it’s just third-party releases. The version of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom takes a long time to explore, but it’s not going to be able to keep the fans engaged forever, and fans will eventually want new games on their beloved Nintendo Switch systems.