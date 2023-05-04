Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Player Compares “Kinda Broken” Misprint Notebook To Gen 9 Games

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet glitches are so numerous that they appear to have broken free from the games and attached to the merchandise surrounding them, as one Pokémon notebook owner has sadly reported online. This should be no surprise to anyone who has played the Gen 9 Pokémon games, considering the sorry state they launched in and the lack of meaningful patches that could fix their many problems.

The discourse surrounding Pokémon Scarlet & Violet was dominated by the poor quality of its graphics, the many bugs that haunted every aspect of the game, and a performance level that would be acceptable for a third-party title but not a game in the biggest media franchise in the world. Despite all of these issues, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet went on to sell over twenty million copies before the end of 2022, so it seems that performance isn’t everything when it comes to pleasing the audience.

Some Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Notebooks Are As Broken As The Games

The issues with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet aren’t restricted to the games, as Reddit user DarkCynder94 learned. They had received one of the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet notebooks available as a My Nintendo promotional giveaway, but it arrived in an unusual state, as the pages were printed upside down and in reverse order.

The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet notebooks are broken into three sections, each bearing the image of one of the three starter Pokémon of the Paldea region. There are green pages with Sprigatito, red with Fuecoco, and blue with Quaxly. As a proud owner of one of these notebooks, I can confirm that the Quaxly shown in the picture has been printed upside down and that it’s supposed to be at the back of the book, not the front.

The My Nintendo promotional items usually cost Platinum Points to buy, so the only monetary cost with purchasing these items is the shipping, which the customer has to front. This still doesn’t excuse the item being printed and sent out with errors, as someone still had to pay money for the postage on the notebook.

The Pokémon Company can be blamed for many things in Gen 9, but Nintendo also has to take the blame in this instance, as they promote and distribute the My Nintendo items. If nothing else, the Reddit user got a broken item that could be worth something someday, as items with errors have been sold for a lot of money, such as the misprinted Lugia card, which became one of the most expensive Pokémon TCG cards ever sold at auction.