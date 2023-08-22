Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet Player Demakes New Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Pokemon

When it comes to Pokemon, its fanbase is always working on cool new projects. With the excitement in full swing for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, players are hyped for the new creatures coming to the game.

Active Pokemon players always look back on their time playing the older games from the GameBoy to 3DS eras, where the games were much more pixelated than they are now on the Nintendo Switch. One player decided to take things back and make Animated sprites of the new Pokemon that are coming in the new DLC, which is scheduled to release this September.

Pokemon Cuties As Pixeled Sprites for Scarlet and Violet DLC

The short video displays a couple of Pokemon that is coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the DLC but in a pixel sprite form, which triggered much nostalgia for players who miss when the games did look like this. Back in the days of the 3DS and Gameboy, players were used to always seeing their Pokemon on a pixel screen and them slightly bouncing up and down, ready to battle, now things look entirely different with a new animated vibe that fits the games that are coming out in this time period.

In the comment section of this Reddit post, some fans debate that the Raikou Pokemon looks worse in a sprite form, while others are talking about how cute Dipplin looks, which is a candied apple Pokemon with an odd-looking tail.

With Nintendo adding older Pokemon games to their NES, SNES, and Gameboy console bundles for Nintendo Switch Online members, there may be a possibility of us getting the other games again and being able to see our favorite Pokemon as pixelated babies again. For now, this video is a fantastic fanbase piece of art that gives us a throwback.