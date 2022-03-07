Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will have a seamless transition between cities and the wilderness

One of the most anticipated games of 2022 Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is going to have one of the biggest steps in the beloved series: a seamless transition between exploring cities and the wilderness. This information comes from Nintendo of America on Twitter Monday.

We’ve always dreamed of playing Pokémon like watching the anime with a big explorable world and plenty of intriguing aspects to gawk at. Scarlet & Violet seem to be making that a reality.

“A new evolutionary step in the Pokémon series, in Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet you’ll be able to freely explore a rich open world,” said the Nintendo of America Twitter account. “A world filled with towns & cities that blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders!”

Previously in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you were given regions to explore, and then a loading screen would occur. In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet that process appears to be completely seamless as you dive into various cities and landscapes.

There are very few aspects of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet we know as of this time of writing. In this new generation, the three adorable starter Pokémon from the game will be Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. We’re also aware that the region will be influenced by the country of Spain.

Lastly, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be releasing sometime this holiday season (or late 2022 as Nintendo of America puts it in its tweet), likely in November like past games.