Who are the starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Pokemon Company has revealed the next generation of games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With the success of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it was only natural that the company wants to ride on its popularity by showing off mainline games utilizing the same open-world design. According to the official reveal, these titles will feature various towns with no borders that blend seamlessly into the wilderness. Pokemon can be seen everywhere in the wide-open world, and of course trainers will need to select from a trio of new starters before they set out. These adorable Pokemon are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

The Pokémon Company is continuing the starter trinity of Grass, Fire, and Water types. Sprigatito is described a “Grass Cat” Pokémon with the typical Grass-type starter ability Overgrow. It is said to be a capricious, attention-seeking Pokémon, common traits in the many felines currently on the Pokémon roster.

The Fire-type starter is a “Fire Croc” Pokémon named Fuecoco. It utilizes the ability Blaze, much like the previous generation fire-type starters. It is said to be laid-back and does things as its own pace, which is perfectly showcased in its design. This Pokémon has beady eyes, a single upper tooth on its large mouth, and stubby arms, giving it the appearance of a baby Pokémon marching to the beat of its own drum.

Finally, trainers are introduced to a new “Water Duckling” Pokémon named Quaxly. It has an incredibly cute design, with what looks to be a lily pad doubling as a hat. This Pokémon also begins with the Torrent ability used by all previous water-type starters. It’s described as earnest and tidy, traits that set it apart from the other two starters revealed alongside it.