Pokémon TCG Online Servers Shut Down Permanently

The Pokemon Trading Card Game (PTCG) has been rocking the gaming world for a whopping 27 years, bringing in new cards, sets, and gameplay mechanics fairly often. But hold onto your Pikachu hats because, since March 2022, there’s been a sizzling hot new app called Pokemon TCG Live strutting its stuff in open beta. It will officially launch on June 8, 2023, alongside the drop of the Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved card set.

Related: Pokémon Launches Scarlet & Violet TCG Expansion Alongside Lechonk Spotlight

Today, June 5, 2023, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online (TCG Online) servers have been permanently shut down ahead of the official release of Trading Card Game Live on June 8, 2023.

Pokemon TCG Online Servers Permanently KO’d

Players can still migrate their accounts and collections over to TCG Live. But the original TCG Online app has been removed from the App Store, Google Play, and Pokemon.com. This news marks a significant transition in how players engage with the popular trading card game.

TCG Live is on various platforms, including iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. It allows players to build decks and grow their card collections through code cards, in-game crystals, and daily quests. In addition, the app facilitates global battles and supports multiple languages, providing an immersive experience for players.

Serebii Note: Pokémon Trading Card Game Online's servers have now permanently gone offline ahead of the official release of Trading Card Game Live on Thursday



Players will still be able to migrate their accounts and collections over to TCG Livehttps://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/0d5RVANlNv — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 5, 2023

While Pokemon TCG Live introduces new features and a livelier rewards loop than its predecessor, some players have raised concerns. They feel that TCG Live is a significant downgrade in terms of usability, as it lacks features such as trading, chatting, and open play that were present in TCG Online. The developers have addressed these concerns and stated their intention to provide updates and information to the community regarding the final migration process.

Related: 17 Most Valuable & Rare Pokemon TCG Starter Cards

As the Pokemon TCG Online servers shut down permanently, players eagerly anticipate the launch of Pokemon TCG Live, hoping it will deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience while preserving the essence of the beloved trading card game. Only time will tell how this transition will shape the future of the Pokemon Trading Card Game online community.