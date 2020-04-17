Pokémon: Twilight Wings episode 4 out now in Japanese, English version coming next week

Pokémon: Twilight Wings episode 4 is now available, but there’s a catch.

Pokémon fans have the chance to watch the newest episode right now, and we have embedded the player below if you’re interested, but the latest Twilight Wings appointment is only in Japanese for the time being.

Should you be willing to wait a little longer, however, know that episode 4 will also be available in English on Apr. 21, so right at the beginning of next week, as revealed by Serebii.

We had already been informed that the episode would be focused on Nessa, the water trainer featured in Pokémon Sword and Shield for the first time.

Twilight Wings is the anime web series set in Galar, the region of Pokémon Sword and Shield. When complete, later this summer, it will feature seven episodes in total. It debuted last January and has had a strong reception thus far.

The web series features animation produced by Studio Colorido, who previously worked on the film Penguin Highway.