Pokémon Unite alters move stats for most of the game’s Pokémon in latest patch

After ten hours of server maintenance, Pokémon Unite re-launched not only with a new playable Defender, but with significant alterations to many of its Pokémon. The update went live on the morning of January 20, and the MOBA released the details of the nerfs later that day. The newest patch offers significant move stat and leveling alterations for Dragonite, Tsareena, Gengar, and Decidueye, while almost completely changing the effects of Garchomp’s moves.

Garchomp has by far the biggest alterations, in a way that may make the Pokémon a more viable contender in gameplay. For example, using Dig now increases Garchomp’s Defense and Special Defense for a short period of time from the get-go, instead of only increasing Speed after usage. The effect is that, during gameplay, Garchomp’s move set now feels much stronger, making the All-Rounder a more viable choice.

Other notable changes include Tsareena’s Triple Axel, which has decreased in damage, and Grassy Glide, which now has a longer cooldown and no longer slows down enemies. If these hits to Tsareena’s key special moves make it seem like this previously-dominating Pokémon is no longer viable, however, Tsareena’s basic move damage was increased.

Another big change is that the level at which Gengar learns new moves was almost unilaterally pushed up. In addition, Decidueye’s Nock Nock’s controls have been adjusted so that the user no longer feels the move is completely beyond their control. A full list of nerfs for the new patch can be found on Pokémon Unite’s website.