Pokémon Unite hints that Decidueye is coming to the game’s roster

TiMi Studio Group has shared a new image for Pokémon Unite that hints that a fan-favorite Pokémon from the seventh generation will be joining the roster. The image shows a series of orange and white arrows being launched from the sky. The image appears to be pointing that Decidueye — the owl archer that originated from Pokémon Sun and Moon — will be joining the Unite roster.

Decidueye is grass and ghost-type Pokémon and is the final evolution of Rowlet, one of the three starters from Sun and Moon. Decidueye was the fan-favorite final evolution of those set of starters, with fans latching onto its design and typing. Its stats in Sun and Moon were not the best, however, which was unfortunate for many fans who were hoping to take Decidueye to competitive matches. Decidueye gain new life as a playable fighter in Pokkén, where it’s a balanced fighter.

Nock nock! Who is that flying true like an arrow in the #PokemonUNITE arena? pic.twitter.com/GX4YMVf7RR — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) November 9, 2021

Greedent was the most recently released Pokémon for Unite; the squirrel Pokémon was released for the game around October. No specific release date was given for Decidueye yet, though we should expect an official image of the Pokémon soon, with a release date probably later in the month. If Decidueye makes it in the game, so do its pre-evolved forms Rowlet and Dartrix.

Given its status as an Archer, Decidueye may be a Supporter Pokémon in Unite, shooting arrows on the sideline. A Speedster or All-Rounder type may also work well for Decidueye.