How to unlock Greedent in Pokémon Unite

Greedent is the latest Pokémon joining the growing Pokémon Unite roster. The Normal-type Pokémon is a defender that also has plenty of damage in its kit. Like all Pokémon, players can purchase Greedent from the shop to use it in the game; however, it can also be acquired for free from the ongoing Halloween event.

To acquire Greedent in Pokémon Unite, players need 70 Pumpkins. These Pumpkins can be earned by completing a variety of Halloween missions available in the game. These missions with rewards are mentioned below:

Participate in 1 Halloween in Mer Stadium battle- 3 Pumpkins

Participate in 1 Halloween in Mer Stadium battle with a friends- 3 Pumpkins

Win 1 Halloween in Mer Stadium battle- 3 Pumpkins

Win 1 Halloween in Mer Stadium battle with a friend- 2 Pumpkin Box (contains random number of Pumpkins)

Win 3 Halloween in Mer Stadium battle with a friend- 2 Pumpkin Box (contains random number of Pumpkins)

Participate in 10 Halloween in Mer Stadium battle with friends- 10 Pumpkins

Put a Pumpkin on a Pokémon’s head 10 times- 10 Pumpkins

Win 10 Halloween in Mer Stadium battle with a friend- 10 Pumpkins

Apart from Halloween missions, there are rewards for logging in daily. Rewards for maintaining a login streak are mentioned below:

Log in a total of 1 day- 3 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 2 days- 3 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 3 days- 3 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 4 days- 3 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 5 days- 8 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 6 days- 3 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 7 days- 8 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 8 days- 3 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 9 days- 3 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 10 days- 3 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 11 days- 3 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 12 days- 3 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 13 days- 3 Pumpkins

Log in a total of 14 days- 8 Pumpkins

Upon obtaining 70 Pumpkins, players can exchange them for a Greedent License. However, Pumpkins are limited, and there are other rewards present which be better for some players. Regardless, it’s better to save all the Pumpkins and redeem the preferable rewards right before the event ends on 29 October.