Pokémon Unite update brings balance changes to most playable Pokémon

Today the first major patch for Pokémon Unite was released, bringing balanced changes and bug fixes to the majority of the playable roster in the game. While most fixes are labeled as a general bug fix, a few specific Pokémon have been given special treatment.

The patch notes describe this update as a package of bug and text fixes, as well as a test release for the spectate feature. The feature is live in the game today once you’ve downloaded the update. A test for it is slated for 12 PM PT.

Among the Pokémon getting major updates are Charizard, Talonflame, Venusaur, Absol, Wigglytuff, Eldegoss, Cinderace, Gengar, Zeraora, and Machamp. These Pokémon have specific fixes or balances to make their attacks more or less powerful based on how unbalanced they were at launch. Thankfully, the majority have had an increase in damage dealt, which should make it easier to eliminate enemy players in your next match.

Other Pokémon such as Alolan Ninetails don’t have specific changes but have simply received general bug fixes. These will likely be linked to aspects that don’t affect gameplay, such as UI text being incorrect or a bug in the Pokémon’s animation.

If you’re keen to see if your favorite Pokémon has been patched a tall, be sure to check the official August 4, 2021 patch notes for Pokémon Unite.