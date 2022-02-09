Pokimane will continue streaming for Twitch

Imane “Pokimane” Anys has announced that she will continue streaming for Twitch after re-signing an exclusivity deal with the platform.

After her two-year contract with Twitch ended last week, Pokimane left fans speculating she would go the route of TimTheTatman and sign a deal with YouTube Gaming. Yesterday, she put those speculations to rest and tweeted that she’ll be staying on Twitch by simply adding the link to her channel.

In a clip of her first Twitch stream since re-signing her exclusivity contract, Pokimane said that the reason she decided to stay with the platform instead of moving on to YouTube Gaming is that she “can’t get enough of that good, good Twitch chat.” Basically, she gave a nod to Twitch laying out the chat to be featured next to her video feed instead of underneath it like YouTube does, making it easier for her to interact with her audience.

Pokimane also announced that she’s giving away a Tesla to one of her loyal followers. The giveaway is a subtle reference to the dramatic video her fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren made when he officially announced his move to YouTube Gaming, parodying it with the comment “instead of choosing between a red or purple car…” Details of the Tesla giveaway will be revealed within the next few days.

Pokimane said that she cannot give any details about her new contract, including its length. As of this writing, Pokimane has 10,580 subscribers and 8.92 million followers, with a total view count of over 212 million, according to TwitchTracker.