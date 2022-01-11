Polish studio Far From Home unveils survival action game Forever Skies

Video game studio Far From Home has been teasing an ambitious new game for the last two years, initially giving the game the codename “Project Oxygen.” Today the studio unveiled gameplay footage for the game, with the official title for the game being Forever Skies.

Forever Skies will be a first-person, action survival game that takes place on a dystopian Earth that has been ruined by climate change. The gameplay footage shows the playable avatar holding some short of a futuristic gun, though it is never used to shoot at things. Instead, the gun is used to disintegrate objects like a door and later used to reconstruct a latter. Crafting and exploration will also be a big part of the game.

Related: Techland clarifies how long it will take to complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Update)

Far From Home presents, Forever Skies. A first-person survival action game, previously known as Project Oxygen.



Wishlist now! – https://t.co/cgt0C0s1M8



Coming to #Steam Early Access 2022.

#FlyForeverSkies pic.twitter.com/dZpfC8m3gi — Forever Skies (@flyforeverskies) January 11, 2022

Far From Home is a Polish studio that is made up of several industry veterans who worked on titles like the Dying Light series, Dead Island, and The Medium. Forever Skies will be Far From Home’s first major video game.

The game is expected to come to early access on Steam later this year before coming to modern consoles like the PlayStation 5. No release date was given, but the game can be wishlist on Steam right now.