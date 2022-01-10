Techland clarifies how long it will take to complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer Techland has revealed that players could spend up to 500 hours playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human. This announcement initially came without explaining what was involved in those 500 hours, leading many fans to believe that the game was bloated and too long for them to stay interested.

However, Techland has now clarified further on what it meant with the 500-hour figure and how long the average player will take to get through the game in a single playthrough. 500 hours is the amount of time Techland believes it will take players to accomplish everything the game has to offer, including the main campaign, side quests, secrets, easter eggs, collectibles, multiple endings, and everything else that the title has.

To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!#DyingLight2 #stayhuman pic.twitter.com/Sk3KFpRJoA — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

For those who want to take their time while playing through the story content, just the main campaign and side quests, the average playthrough will, in reality, take between 70 to 80 hours if you’re not in a rush.

Story + side quests, if you're not in a rush, should take you around 70-80hrs — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

The response to this announcement from fans has been polarizing. Some say that they’re willing to try to see everything the game has to offer despite the hundreds of hours it will take them to do so. Others say that they need a game’s campaign between 5 to 15 hours, or they won’t bother playing it.

Many Dying Light fans have played the first game multiple times to see all its endings and try out playthroughs with some of the new DLC bundles that have been released. The first Dying Light game has kept players engaged over six years with free updates, and it looks like with Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Techland aims to release just as much on day one with the sequel. Time will tell how many fans stick with the game through 500 hours.