Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 trailer shows fans the horrors that await them

Developer MOB Games today premiered a new trailer for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2. The first game was an indie smash hit, and the sequel has been highly anticipated ever since a small teaser trailer was shown for it late last year.

Today’s trailer is a combination of cinematics and gameplay. The cinematic side of the trailer focuses on the player’s character being dragged away by a horrifically elongated pink arm that players are sure to become very familiar with.

The gameplay shown in the trailer focuses on the puzzles players will need to solve, a few new mechanics, and the ever-growing feeling that you’re being watched and hunted. This is the core of the Poppy Playtime experience, and that dread seems to be what the developers have doubled down on in Chapter 2.

The trailer doesn’t give a release date for the game, but the description does contain a link for eager fans to follow if they want to keep up to date with announcements about the title. It’s impossible to say when the game will be out, but based on the original’s success, it won’t be before it’s ready for fans to enjoy.

The original Poppy Playtime is a horror title in which players must escape by locating the necessary tools, such as their hands, and using them to solve puzzles. All the while, vengeful toys are waiting to grab you at every turn.