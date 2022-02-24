Poppy Playtime’s developer is selling NFTs linked to the franchise’s lore, but not for long

Poppy Playtime developer MOB Games recently announced that it would be offering digital collectibles to fans of its games. However, after backlash from fans, the developer decided that it would no longer offer the products, but it couldn’t take them down immediately.

This news has come to light after news of the situation around these NFTs gained traction on Twitter. Many content creators declared they would no longer be playing Poppy Playtime because of these NFTs, but one user has been spreading more about why they still exist.

@RoxasXIIIkeys spoke to a moderator in the Poppy Playtime Discord server and was told that despite the developer wanting to pull the NFTs from sale, they can’t. Instead, they’re locked into a contract, presumably with the creator or NFT minter, and must wait until that contract ends before they can be taken down.

Good news, the creators of Poppy Playtime are not doing N/F/T/s anymore. However, they're unable to remove them. I asked why in their server, and a moderator confirmed that it's a contract reason, so they are forced to wait for the contract to expire before removing the N/F/T/s. pic.twitter.com/x9eaTjruaS — RoxasXIIIkeys (@RoxasXIIIkeys) February 4, 2022

Some people have already purchased Poppy Playtime NFTs. There are six available for purchase, costing $90 in total. If a user buys all six, they unlock a seventh secret NFT with lore relating to the game series. This is far from the first time that a company or individual in the games industry has announced an NFT project only to renounce it later after a colossal amount of backlash. However, it is an edge case in that MOB Games doesn’t want to offer NFTs but has no say in the matter at this time.