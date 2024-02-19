PowerWash Simulator & Warhammer Create Crossover Fans Didn’t Know They Needed

Recommended Videos

A surprise for all PowerWash Simulator and Warhammer fans has been announced, creating a bizarre crossover. The duo will be combined into something that will make fans want to clean like never before.

Warhammer is a tabletop game with many expansions that branch into other genres. The title has been racking up a fan base since 1983, with passionate players always eager for the next addition to the franchise. However, the unlikely combination with PowerWash Simulator may have many fans a bit confused.

PowerWash Simulator Warhammer DLC Announced

The Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack launches Feb 27th pic.twitter.com/2WfRPjre3a — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) February 19, 2024

Square Enix and PowerWash Simulator have announced that Warhammer is coming on February 27, 2024. Players will get to power wash their favorite weapons, specifically from Warhammer 40,000.

In the reveal, fans of both games have a chance to see the crossover cleaning in action, with gameplay showing new outfits, large mechs covered in muck, and stunning, themed locations to spend time scrubbing in. There also appears to be a new skin for the power washer, adding to the immersive details fans will experience when the pack drops later in February.

Fans are excited for the news with many declaring that the Omnissiah would approve of the crossover and many getting ready to clean for the Emperor. While many are excited about the crossover, others wonder how much the DLC will cost if players are charged for it.

Historically, it has been a toss-up as to whether the DLC will be free, or if players will have to pay. For example, the SpongeBob SquarePants DLC costs $7.99 while the Midgar DLC is free. Hopefully, if the developers charge for the Warhammer Special Pack, it will not be a huge additional cost. For now, get ready to spend time cleaning the Mark II Aquasantica Aquabus and making it shine.