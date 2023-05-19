PowerWash Simulator’s DLC Is Going From Midgar To Bikini Bottom

The upcoming PowerWash Simulator DLC has been announced, and it’s going in an even stranger direction than before, as players will be able to visit Bikini Bottom from Spongebob SquarePants and give it a good clean. Unlike the previous PowerWash Simulator DLC packs, the Spongebob SquarePants contents will be paid, so you’ll have to fork out cash for the privilege of scrubbing Bikini Bottom.

PowerWash Simulator has had one of the strangest track records regarding DLC. The first free content for the game added Croft Manor from the Tomb Raider series, letting players discover all kinds of artifacts from Lara Croft’s adventures. The next DLC was even more surprising, as the PowerWash Simulator x Final Fantasy VII Remake crossover lets you visit locations in Midgar and scrub the filth from iconic FF7 bosses.

PowerWash Simulator has more content planned for the future, and the upcoming crossover is stepping away from the world of video games. A new trailer on developer FuturLab YouTube channel has revealed the PowerWash Simulator Spongebob SquarePants Special Pack, featuring locations from Bikini Bottom. This was the Q2 paid content update promised in the PowerWash Simulator roadmap, which means one more paid and another free content pack will come in Q3, with another paid content pack and a free season update coming in Q4.

The game’s Steam page revealed additional information about the PowerWash Simulator X Spongebob SquarePants crossover. According to the update, the Spongebob SquarePants DLC will launch this Summer, and it will add six new maps: Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab; The Patty Wagon; The Invisible Boatmobile, and The Mermalair.

PowerWash Simulator Spongebob SquarePants DLC will cost $7.99 to purchase and add ten new achievements to the game, which the fans have requested. Custom gear will also be added to the game, including a SpongeBob Squarepants-themed washer, as seen in the trailer, with a unique counter and pressure gauge.

Fans had assumed that the PowerWash Simulator DLC would stick to the realm of video games, especially ones produced by Square Enix, which is the game’s publisher. Spongebob SquarePants DLC proves that PowerWash Simulator can receive DLC from any franchise, be it a TV show, movie, or video game, allowing it to become the Kingdom Hearts of simulation games.