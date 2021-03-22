PS3, PS Vita, and PSP stores reportedly shutting down this summer

With the PlayStation 5 slowly but surely coming to store shelves, it appears Sony will also be ending of the greatest chapters in PlayStation’s history. According to sources close to TheGamer, the console creator will be closing all digital store servers on the PS3, PSP, and surprisingly, the PS Vita in just months.

The publication’s report claims that the PS3 and PSP digital storefronts will be shutting down simultaneously on July 2, with the PS Vita to follow suit on August 27. After these supposed dates, owners of these consoles can no longer purchase digital game copies or DLC from their dedicated PlayStation Store.

Since the report, Sony has yet to comment on the fate of these consoles’ digital software, but sources have revealed the company planned to announce their store closures near the end of March.

The eventual shutdowns ultimately mean the PSP Store will be put to an end after a whooping 16-year run, with the PS3 Store also lasting quite a long time, debuting back in 2006. Both of their tenures have undoubtedly been in part because of strong sales numbers, with each system selling over 80 million units.

The end of digital access on PS Vita may come as a major shock to some — especially in Japan — as its store still continues to release several smaller indie titles, almost on a weekly basis. Per Releases.com, the console’s digital store is scheduled to drop at least 30 more new games before this alleged August 27 shutdown. Since its launch in 2011, the PS Vita store has been a digital stable for nearly 15 million users.