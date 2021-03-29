Sony abruptly closes web version of PS3, PS Vita, and PSP store

Sony has reportedly blocked the last existing ways to purchase PS3, PS Vita, and PSP digital games on the browser version of the PlayStation Store. First reported by Eurogamer, ResetEra users have discovered that the few remaining URLs for these systems’ web stores now redirect players to only newer games.

These URLs were first found after Sony reshaped the browser-based PlayStation Store to just include PS5 and PS4 titles last October. According to those on ResetEra, the links allowed them to still use the older store and purchase various PS3, PS Vita, and PSP digital games and add-on content. Now, the workaround is seemingly no more, as the URLs now send PlayStation fans to the remodeled store.

The decision by Sony comes just one week after it was allegedly leaked that the console creator is planning on closing all PS3 and PSP stores (including console-based) on July 2, with the PS Vita to follow on August 27. Since, Sony has not addressed the claims nor has it commented on the removal of these URLs.

It is still unknown why Sony chose to block access to this store’s browser-version so soon, with most users previously anticipating it to be removed in the summer as well. As the tech giant could possibly be closing all older stores sooner than July, PS3 and handheld owners should look to purchase their last desired classics before its too late.

