Sony’s next PlayStation 5 announcement reportedly scheduled for August

According to Bloomberg, Sony might be working on an announcement involving PS5 for August. The Japanese platform owner could be revealing the pricing or new games for the system in a dedicated event, it seems.

Bloomberg’s report claims that “an official at the PlayStation unit, who asked not to be identified because the plan is not yet public, said Sony’s next announcement regarding the PlayStation 5 is tentatively scheduled for this month.”

The website suggests the reveal could be all about pricing and release date, as “the company intends to release two versions of the console, one with a Blu-ray disc drive and one without, though it has yet to disclose the pricing for either model.”

The Digital Edition is expected to be less expensive than the base model. However, it is not anticipated that the difference between the two models should be so consistent as the digital could well feature a bigger SSD.

Sony already has a State of Play planned for this week but has shared that it does not include any major PS5 announcement as it will be focusing on PlayStation 5 games that had been revealed at the previous event.

Also, the State of Play will involve titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, as to wrap the successful generation up before they can all move to the next. PS4 has just reached 112.3 million units shipped.

Bloomberg: Sony's next PlayStation 5 announcement is "tentatively scheduled for this month"https://t.co/Usv87mionY pic.twitter.com/E5adORstrs — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 4, 2020

Sony has just revealed a controversial PS4 to PS5 support for accessories, which means that, while “specialty” devices such as wheels and cameras will work on the platform, the DualShock 4 won’t be able to play PlayStation 5 native games but only those available for PlayStation 4.

However, thanks to measures like this, it is expected to have terrific success in sales since console suppliers are expecting it to ship around 120 million units in the time of five years – much faster than PS4.