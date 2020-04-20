PS5 reveal happening in May, claim sources

VGC sources claim that a PS5 reveal might happen in May if Sony’s plans are not forced to shift because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. According to the publication, a “significant PlayStation 5 reveal in May” has been recently planned.

Sony’s strategy for the presentation of PS5 is somewhat unusual, considering that its DualSense controller was introduced through a quick blog post.

Those plans are subject to change as the novel coronavirus situation evolves day by day, as seen with the release of The Last of Us Part II.

The game was expected to release on May 29, 2020, but issues with logistics have pushed the date indefinitely, and it still lacks a public launch schedule.

On top of that, Microsoft is also said to be planning an Xbox Series X reveal event in May, and then one more in June as a replacement for the canceled E3 2020.

“One person with knowledge of Sony’s plans told VGC that the company was recently planning to hold its significant PlayStation 5 reveal in May,” says the report.

“It’s also been claimed Microsoft is planning reveals for May, in addition to a digital E3 showcase, which matches with what VGC has been told,” sources added.

A recent report from Bloomberg has added more details about the PS5 production, which should start in June with a “limited output” for 2020. Pricing should be around $500-549.