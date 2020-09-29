Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 save data won’t carry over to PS5

PlayStation 5 users who want to play PS4 games offering next-gen upgrades might not be able to transfer save data from all of those titles, more evidence shows. RGG Studio has in fact shared on Twitter that Yakuza: Like a Dragon won’t allow PlayStation 4 players to continue their story on the next-gen systems.

Apparently, cloud saves won’t be available for all of the cross-gen titles, even though the new Yakuza supports a free upgrade program from PS4 to PS5. This should not be the rule as Spider-Man Miles Morales will support cross-saves between the two generations.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be a next-gen Xbox Series X exclusive when it releases on November 10. The game will launch on PlayStation 5 on March 2, 2021. According to the details revealed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, players who will start their story on PlayStation 4 on November 10 won’t be allowed to keep playing it on March 2 on PlayStation 5.

To clarify, physical owners of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 can also use the original disc to upgrade to the PS5 version when it releases on March 2, 2021.



Save data will not be transferable between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) September 28, 2020

"Save data will not be transferable between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game," though, which makes it for a disappointing restraint for such a long game.

“Save data will not be transferable between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game,” though, which makes it for a disappointing restraint for such a long game.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X will instead allow that, as all the saves on Xbox consoles are stored on the cloud by default.

This is yet another surprising turn of events for PlayStation 5, after it was announced that another SEGA-published game, Football Manager 2021, would not be coming to the platform as developers have not been sent dev kits.