PS5’s DualSense controller gets grey, black and red colors in fanmade renders

Fans are already toying with the idea of DualSense controller in multiple colors, that could be offered later in the PlayStation 5 life cycle.

Sony has revealed the disruptive controller for its next-generation console, and for the first time, it is coming with two different colors at the same time – black and white.

The idea has pleased some, and fans are letting their fantasy flow as they imagine Sony releasing different colorations for DualSense, the follow up to DualShock 4.

We’re ruling out limited editions that fans are coming up with, such as one dedicated to Marvel’s Spider-man, but this doesn’t mean that won’t happen sooner or later.

PlayStation fans are particularly glad about the black and grey variants, which are likely to happen in the years following the release of PS5.

The black version is pretty close to the DualShock 4, and that’s likely the reason why Sony chose not to do it this way.

Jim Ryan, SIE’s CEO, said that “DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5.”

Such a vision would have been in contrast with a black DualShock 5, which is something fans look like they would have appreciated.

Thanks to haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, among the new components included in the controller, DualSense is reported to offer a completely different experience compared to PS4 even on current-gen games.

PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch during Holiday 2020 and is offering a vast array of backwards compatible titles from this generation of consoles that will benefit from the new device.