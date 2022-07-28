PS5’s latest firmware Beta update adds 1440p compatibility, Gamelists, social features, and more

Some of the promised features are slowly trickling to Sony’s PlayStation 5 console via the Beta update option. Beta access is currently available to participants from a select few regions, namely the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

One of the most notable features of this release is the 1440p HDMI video output for the PC monitors and TVs that are able to support the feature. This will have a trickle-on effect for 4K users as well, providing them with better anti-aliasing through supersampling from 1080p to 1440p. For audiophiles out there, you will be able to listen and compare headphone output between Stereo and 3D sounds through the same menu screen.

Image via PlayStation.blog

Gamelists is a feature that lets users better organize their Game Library, and will allow for up to 15 different Gamelists to be created, with up to 100 games each. That means that all games from the ‘Your Collection’ tab can be added to a Gamelist and one title can belong to several different Gamelists.

If you’ve left a game for a while and are now coming back to it, the Current Activity feature will tell you where you left off at a glance. Theoretically, this will make it easier for players to remember where they were and what they were going to do next.

Image via PlayStation.blog

The new Social features include the ability to request to share screen from a friend, as well as the option to be notified that you can join a party member’s game. Another small social quality-of-life update involves the ability to check new friend’s profiles more easily, and the ability to send stickers and voice messages in the Game Base card.

As is the case with most features in testing, there is no guarantee that they will all make it to full release, but there is a promising amount of possible improvements that we can see on this list.