PUBG: Battlegrounds 17.1 update goes live mid-April, brings back Sanhok, adds new weapon, and more – Patch notes

As previously mentioned in a 2022 roadmap, the original Sanhok is returning to PUBG: Battlegrounds on April 13 (PC) and then April 20 (consoles). This is thanks to the upcoming PUBG: Battlegrounds 17.1 update, which launches first on PC and then on consoles a week later. Not only does Sanhok return as it once was, but a new low recoil Assault Rifle is being added to the battle royale in the form of the ACE32.

According to the official PUBG website, Sanhok is returning in its original form. The lobster-shaped building in Bootcamp is back, at last. The development team has taken Sanhok back to its original form as the altered version of the map “was not producing the anticipated, positive gameplay experience.” It was decided it was better to start from the beginning again.

The ACE32 is a new Assault Rifle being added to PUBG thanks to its 17.1 update. The 7.62mm AR has a high level of stability, making for a low recoil fully automatic AR. Following the update, the ACE32 will spawn on every map across a variety of different modes.

Ranked Season 17 will begin alongside the 17.1 update, too. This means new rewards to earn and items to find in Ranked matches, including the aforementioned ACE32. Read the full list of PUBG: Battlegrounds 17.1 update patch notes below.

PUBG: Battlegrounds 17.1 update patch notes

RETURN OF SANHOK

KEY LANDMARK CHANGES

Bootcamp

One of Sanhok’s popular hot drops, this abandoned training facility returns with its representative lobster-shaped building.

Ruins

Drop back onto the roof of the daring chambers

Docks (Previously Getaway)

Say goodbye to the touristy resort town and welcome back the cargo-rich docks!

Quarry

The reworks have also been undone to the flooded limestone quarry.

Bhan

The nameless set of houses has redeemed its original identity.

Mongnai (previously Airfield) will also be returning along with the original Cave, Mountain, River, Pai Nan, Khao, Sahmee, and Kampong.

Certain textures from the current Sanhok map such as building walls, foliage, etc. have been applied.

The following features will be removed from the original Sanhok: Jammer Pack Decoy Grenade Loot Truck

The following items will remain in the original Sanhok: Weapons M79 40mm Smoke Grenade Mk12 Panzerfaust C4 Tactical Gear Drone EMT Gear Spotter Scope Tactical Pack Other Mountain Bike



The ACE32 will world spawn in every map.

Weapon slot: Primary weapon

Available modes Normal Matches, Ranked Matches, Custom Matches, Sandbox Mode (PC), Training Mode Unavailable in Custom Match – Esports Mode.



STAT VALUE Weapon Class Assault Rifle (AR) Ammo type 7.62mm Fire modes Single, full-auto Damage 43 Effective fire range 400 Muzzle velocity 720 m/s Rate of fire (delay between shots) 680 RPM Optical attachments Up to 6x Scope Muzzle attachments All AR muzzles Grip attachments All AR grips Magazine attachments All AR mags Stock attachments Tactical Stock

RANKED – SEASON 17

Enter the new era of Ranked – Season 17 this update! But first, remember to pick up your rewards you’ll be receiving based on your final Tier from the previous season.

TIER SEASON 16 REWARD LIST Bronze Bronze PUBG ID Emblem Silver Silver PUBG ID Emblem Gold Gold PUBG ID EmblemRanked Parachute Skin Platinum Animated Platinum PUBG ID EmblemRanked Parachute Skin Diamond Animated Diamond PUBG ID EmblemRanked Parachute Skin Master Animated Master PUBG ID EmblemAnimated Master NameplateRanked Parachute Skin Top 500 Bonus rewards for Top 500 players:Animated Top 500 PUBG ID EmblemAnimated Top 500 Nameplate

TheParachute Skin is a permanent reward.

The rest of the obtainable rewards are available for use during a single Ranked Season.

Rewards can be found in your Inventory once Season 17 starts.

Once Season 17 is over and the server undergoes maintenance, every reward but the Parachute Skin will be withdrawn from the Inventory.

The following items will now also spawn in Ranked matches:

World Spawn ACE32 Mountain Bike M79

Care Package Spawn P90



Set the minimum tier requirement for leaderboard entry to a minimum of Gold 5 for all regions.

Recent feedback and metrics showed the Tactical Pack and Spotter Scope were overperforming than intended. To fix the low-risk high-return issue of being able to safely and instantly detect enemies with the Spotter Scope, we have decided to work on additional design and development features instead of simply balancing them out. Therefore, it is difficult to apply the Spotter Scope changes in time for this update but we are working to announce them in the next 17.2 update.

Additionally, as the Tactical Pack continues to show powerful performance, the following change has been made:

The Tactical Pack can no longer store other Tactical Gear (Drone, EMT Gear, Spotter Scope).

Karakin will be replaced with the original version of Sanhok for this update’s Normal Match rotation. Erangel, Miramar, and Taego will continue to be permanent fixtures for Ranked.

Normal Match Erangel / Miramar / Taego / Haven / Sanhok

Ranked Erangel / Miramar / Taego



Erangel The team logo, photos, and trophy of the winners of PGC 2021, NewHappy, have entered the Hall of Fame. Added billboards displaying the latest PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS news to certain areas such as the Starting Island, Shooting Range, Quarry, Georgopol, Pochinki, and more. Fifth Anniversary decorations have been removed. Removed building decorations hinting the original Sanhok update (have you noticed?).

Miramar Removed building decorations hinting the original Sanhok update.



Added ACE32 to the Training Helper.

The following items have been removed from the Training Helper as we’ve received many reports on their misuses of hindering other players’ activities on the training grounds. Molotov Cocktail BZ Grenade C4 Sticky Bomb



Added ACE32 Spawn Kit to Team Deathmatch. Items: ACE32, Dot Sight, Compensator (AR, DMR, S12K), Extended Mag (AR, DMR, S12K), Vertical Foregrip, Stock, Backpack (Lv.3), Helmet (Lv.1), Vest (Lv.1), Pan, Frag Grenade, Deagle, Holographic Sight, .45 ACP x30, 7.62mm ammo x150, 2x Scope, 3x Scope, 4x Scope, 6x Scope, Half Grip, Angled Foregrip, Thumb Grip, Lightweight Grip, Flash Hider (AR, DMR, S12K), Suppressor (AR, DMR, S12K)

Spawn Kit improvements Added 60 additional 9mm ammo and Canted Sight to VSS Kit Added 30 additional ammo of every ammo type to Designated Marksman Rifles (DMR) Kits (excluding VSS Kit) Added 4x Scope to attachable Submachine Guns (SMG) Kits

The current Sanhok map has been removed from Team Deathmatch. But no worries – the original Sanhok will be added back in a later update.

With current Sanhok’s removal, the map matchmaking ratio for Team Deathmatch has been adjusted to the following: Erangel 25 / Miramar 15 / Sanhok 0 / Vikendi 20 / Taego 40



Removed Sanhok map from Custom Match – Team Deathmatch. The original Sanhok will be added back in a later update. THERE IS CURRENTLY A KNOWN ISSUE WHERE YOU ARE ABLE TO SELECT SANHOK IN CUSTOM MATCH – TEAM DEATHMATCH. HOWEVER, YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PLAY THE MAP UNTIL ORIGINAL SANHOK IS ADDED BACK.

Team Deathmatch Mode – Spawn Kit improvements Added 60 additional 9mm ammo and Canted Sight to VSS Kit Added 30 additional ammo of every ammo type to Designated Marksman Rifles (DMR) Kits (excluding VSS Kit) Added 4x Scope to attachable Submachine Guns (SMG) Kits

Added spawn setting for ACE32.

(PC) Added spawn setting for ACE32 to Custom Match – Sandbox.

Added falling animation to DBNOed characters when they fall from cliffs, buildings, etc.

Added weapon categories for ACE32 and Mk12 to Customize – Weapons.

(Console) Changed zoom in/out key for the preview screen in Customize to the following: PlayStation®: R3 Button Xbox: Right Stick Button Stadia: Right Stick



Fixed the issue of the Deploy Parachute interaction not showing up/working at high altitude.

Fixed the aim accuracy exceeding 100% once you start shooting at 0 seconds at the Aim Lab in Training Mode.

Fixed the occasional issue of vehicles spawning buried in the ground.

Fixed the issue of bots unable to recognize and/or go through Drones.

Fixed characters’ missing emote animation at a certain point in Death Cam.

Fixed the issue of teammates unable to Join Team Emote after winning a match.

Fixed the issue of being able to see another player at the indoor shooting range in Training Mode.

Fixed the issue of players dying instantly before getting DBNOed when reaching 0 HP at a certain location.

(PC) Fixed the occasional issue of the foggy Training Mode map.

(PC) Fixed the issue of a player’s Grenade throwing movement displayed differently from another player’s perspective.

(PC) Fixed the missing sound effect when using the Vending Machine for the first time.

(Console) Fixed the issue of being able to duplicate primary weapons stored in the Tactical Pack.

Fixed collision, texture, performance, and more general issues in Erangel.

(PC) Fixed the abnormal texture in Taego when lowering texture quality at DirectX 11 Enhanced options.

Fixed the Custom Match session’s password settings getting reset after changing the session’s settings.

Fixed the issue of Haven displayed in all capitalized letters at the Random Map screen in NA Server.

Fixed the awkward title size in Training Mode when language is set to Arabic.

Fixed the missing list in the Training Helper when language is set to Arabic.

Fixed the issue of the end-of-match screen popping up twice when a Squad wins second place.

Fixed the issue of the missing character at the lobby after previewing an item at the Store.

Fixed the issue of the missing character and background after changing language settings at the lobby.

(PC) Fixed the Survivor Pass level up item’s “Cannot be refunded” message displayed in Korean regardless of the setting’s language.

(PC) Fixed the Survivor Pass level up item’s message popping up more than twice when used.

(PC) Fixed the awkward Score UI’s location when playing the Aim/Sound Lab at 21:9 aspect ratio.

(PC) Fixed the awkward System Menu location at 21:9 aspect ratio.

(PC) Fixed bots’ missing nicknames on their Nameplates in Match Report.

(PC) Fixed the issue of the slow transition to the Team Finder screen when players click Team Finder at the lobby.

(PC) Fixed the overlapping Training Helper UI when zooming in Training Mode’s minimap.

(Console) Fixed the missing Plus Pack/Starter Package from the Store.

(Console) Fixed the missing Xbox player’s profile when checking the received/sent friend request.

(Console) Fixed the activated category issue at the Store item category list when there are no available items.

(Console) Fixed the issue of players unable to interact with the buttons on the end-of-match screen.

※ Clipping issue: Graphics that are shown outside the visible part of an image/object.