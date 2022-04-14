PUBG: New State gets sus with new Among Us crossover

PUBG is a big franchise, and Among Us is a very popular game. It only makes sense that the two would come together for a special event. A themed minigame and a collection of cosmetics are part of the crossover.

As announced on Twitter, the collaboration is part of PUBG: New State’s April update. The highlight is a new minigame that will play out on the starting island while the Troi map loads. Each four-person squad can play its own little game of quasi-Among Us, where one imposter squadmate tries to take out the other three. It’s a fitting way to bring Among Us gameplay to the battle royale title on iOS and Android.

SHH! Our Crewmates are sneaking into @NEWSTATEMOBILE as part of their April Update in a new collaboration with them.



Keep an eye out!

Beyond the queue minigame, New State will receive a bunch of Among Us cosmetics. Completing in-game missions earns you frames, icons, and titles. You can also purchase crates containing the cosmetics if you’d rather skip the whole “playing the game” thing. Your character won’t be the only one dressed up in new gear either: Anchorville, Chester, and the starting island will be decked out with Among Us accessories during the event. The crossover kicks off a week from the time of this writing, on April 21, and it’ll run for a full month, through May 19.

This isn’t the first crossover for PUBG: New State, although it is the first one with fictional content. The Rimac Nevera, the fastest electric car in the world, was previously added as an in-game vehicle.