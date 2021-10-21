PUBG: New State to release globally in November 2021

PUBG: New State is the next big title by Krafton that will be released soon on mobile devices. It is a sequel of PUBG Mobile set in 2051 and is available for pre-registration for Android and iOS devices on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

Players are eagerly waiting for the game to arrive globally, and as per the official tweet on PUBG: New State’s official Twitter handle, Krafton was going to announce the “big news” soon. However, the embargo of the game’s release date announcement has been broken by Game& website revealing its release date.

Leaked 30 last second of launch trailer😍😍😍



Game will release globally on 11 November



Also Erangle will come in first season

🎃 ~ #PUBGNEWSTATE ~ #Pubg_NewState ~ #PubgNS ~ #Pubg ~ #PubgMobile 🏮 pic.twitter.com/lDgyJD0CTU — Pubg NewState News And Leaks (@PubgNewStateNS) October 21, 2021

As per the article, which has now been taken down, PUBG: New State will release globally on November 11, 2021, excluding China and Vietnam. There was also an announcement trailer that was intended to be released tomorrow.

PUBG: New State’s release date (Image via Krafton)

If you pre-register for the game, you will receive a permanent limited vehicle skin for free as a reward. PUBG: New State will feature futuristic graphics, TROI map, drones, combat roles, and more to take the battle royale experience to a whole new level. We will update the article with the latest information once the information gets released officially.