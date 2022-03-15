Rainbow Six Extraction March 16 update adds new enemy types, mission Mutations

Rainbow Six Extraction unveiled a big content drop for its March 16 update, including new enemy variants, mission mutators, and a huge number of balance changes and improvements. At the top of the list are the new enemy types, which come in the form of deadly new twists on existing Rainbow Six Extraction enemies.

The new Archaean enemies are the Feral Grunt, the Smoker, and the Storm Spiker. The Feral Grunt is a faster-moving and more aggressive version of Rainbow Six Extraction’s fodder enemy, the Grunt. Notably, Feral Grunts can jump off of walls, which may make landing headshots harder — a design decision that ties into the new Mutations added in the patch. The Smoker is a Bloater variant that leaves behind a cloud of caustic smoke on detonation. Finally, the Storm Spiker is a much more dangerous version of the Spiker which uses homing projectiles — scan it and destroy it through walls to avoid pain.

The new Mission Mutations are all quite difficult to deal with and will present experienced players with more of a challenge than the vanilla Rainbow Six Extraction Mutations. Most of them incentivize players to completely obliterate Archaeans with weak-spot hits, putting a renewed emphasis on accuracy. Aside from new enemies and Mutations, the March 16 update also includes a cavalcade of positive balance changes and features, including more scope options, and an improvement to Studies.