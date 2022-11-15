Rainbow Six Siege and Nier Replicant make for a truly bizarre crossover with the Maverick Replicant Bundle

Ubisoft and PlayStation have come out today with the weirdest trailer that nobody expected. It seems that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Nier Replicant will be getting a crossover in Rainbow Six, with Brother Nier as a playable character in the Maverick Replicant Bundle. However, it seems that Nier has aged quite a lot and has decided to start using guns instead of his iconic sword.

Grimoire Weiss can also be seen flying around this older version of Brother Nier, as they prepare to attack a base. It seems that fans are receiving the news with a bit of skepticism, as this crossover seems to go against everything that Tom Clancy stood for when he wrote his books. However, the fans of the Nier franchise couldn’t be any happier as they get to play one of their favorite characters in another great game.

In the description of the trailer, players can read that “more NieR goodness to be continued during the Year 7 Season 4 reveal panel,” which hints that there might be more characters coming to the game. Though this addition seems to bring a lot of conflicting emotions for the fans, most are just excited to see exactly how Nier will be implemented story-wise into the Rainbow Six Siege universe. They will see how this works out on November 21, when the bundle comes out.

Related: Rainbow Six Siege leak reveals skins for WWE stars Undertaker and Becky Lynch

Now, most players are asking who might be the other operators from the Nier universe who will join the fight in Rainbow Six Siege. It seems that everyone is looking forward to the possible addition of 2B, probably the most popular character in the Nier franchise. With last year’s addition of Pickle Rick into the game, players are ready for anything at this point.