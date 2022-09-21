Rainbow Six Siege leak reveals skins for WWE stars Undertaker and Becky Lynch

Rainbow Six Siege has gotten a few different crossovers in its day. This spring saw Ricky and Morty skins come to the game, and a pair of Yakuza skins were added over the summer. Now it looks like the WWE is getting in on the action with a dynamic duo of its own.

Rainbow Six Siege leaker Lungu R6 shared some screenshots of wrestlers Undertaker and Becky Lynch on Telegram. Undertaker is named as a new skin for Blackbeard, and Lynch is listed for Thorn. Ubisoft has not officially announced the pair yet, but the screenshots are quite telling. We’ve embedded an Imgur post of one of Lungu’s screenshot below so you can see for yourself. It’s not clear when these skins would actually come to Rainbow Six Siege, but the next major WWE is Survivor Series in November. If they’re going to coincide with an event, that would be a good choice.

This year has already seen a handful of crossovers from WWE. July saw a trio of costumes come to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. That set also featured Undertaker, along with Xavier Woods and Asuka. At the same time, WWE superstar John Cena was added to Fortnite. WWE has a big roster, so there’s plenty of room for more wrestlers to appear in other games down the road. Fingers crossed for Doink the Clown in God of War: Ragnarok.

The most recent major addition to Rainbow Six Siege was Year 7 Season 3, dubbed Brutal Swarm. This added operator Grim to the tactical shooter; his signature tech is a Kawan Hive Launcher that sends out attack bots that track enemy locations. He can wield either a 552 Commando Assault rifle or an SGC2B Shotgun as his primary weapon, both of which couple nicely with his high speed. Brutal Swarm also brought an impact EMP grenade and recoil changes to the game.