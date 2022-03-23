Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1 Lab Test Server adds first new map in three years, Emerald Plains

Ubisoft has announced that the Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1 Lab Test Server has been updated with the game’s first new map in three years. The map is called Emerald Plains and combines elements of wealth from past and present to create an interesting new location for players to fight their way through.

Emerald Plains is a vast country manor with two distinct areas. The ground floor is decorated to reflect the decadence from a bygone era. Wood paneling, trophies mounted on the walls, and old expensive furniture litter the area. The first floor gives way to today’s elite, with clean surfaces, harsh edges, bright colors, and the finest materials known to man.

Ubisoft told Gamepur in a Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 press briefing that the idea for this map is to be a home for the shady dealings of the rich. The exterior hides the true horror of the deals made behind closed doors, making it the perfect location for Team Rainbow to be called to in an incident.

The Rainbow Six Siege Lab Test Server is only available on PC, and you can download it if you own a copy of the base game. Once it’s updated, you’ll be able to jump in and try out the new map for yourself, providing feedback to Ubisoft based on the issues you find in the games you play.