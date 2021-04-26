Rare signed Pokémon card depicting company founder sets new record at auction

A rare signed Pokémon card depicting Tsunekazu Ishihara, The Pokémon Company’s founder, has sold for almost $250,000. The card has set a new record for those from its era but hasn’t quite topped the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold’s price.

The winning bid for the card was $247,230 and had a starting price of just $500. While it’s the most expensive card from those produced in 2017, it didn’t match the price of an incredibly rare Blastoise that sold earlier this year. It’s still one of the most expensive Pokémon cards ever sold, though.

The card in question was produced and given to employees to celebrate Tsunekazu Ishihara’s birthday. As the current President of The Pokémon Company, it wasn’t hard for someone to have their copy signed, which is how this exclusive collector’s piece came to be.

Tsunekazu Ishihara has been with the Pokémon Company since the original Red and Green games came to market in Japan. Since then, he’s been a part of every release, from Pokémon Silver and Gold through Pinball, and even the latest title launching this week, New Pokémon Snap.

Image via Goldin Auctions

The card’s official name is “2017 P.M. SM Black Star #TPCi01 Tsunekazu Ishihara Signed Pokémon GX Promo Card.” As you can see, it depicts Ishihara holding a Rotom and throwing a Master Ball. The ability, Red Chanchanko, allows the user to flip 60 coins and take a present for every head. This is a reference to a traditional red vest that’s worn by those celebrating their 60th birthday.