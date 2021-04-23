New trailer for New Pokémon Snap highlights the sounds of nature in the Lental region

Today Nintendo shared a brand new trailer for New Pokémon Snap. The Sounds of nature in the Lental region trailer focuses on the game’s sound. Interestingly, it showcases the lack of a soundtrack and how that allows players to focus more on the action.

Unlike most Pokémon titles, New Pokémon Snap is about watching and waiting. Players must monitor the natural world around them and capture it in interesting or unique ways to earn points at the end of each mission. It puts players firmly in the shoes of a nature photographer. That’s why it’s so important to be able to hear the world around you, listening out for telling sounds that precede a Pokémon’s appearance.

It would be impossible to hear what Pokémon are doing in the world around you with a soundtrack blaring over the top of it. That’s why this game seems to have no unnatural sounds within each mission, apart from the snap of your camera. This trailer only provides a brief glimpse of how this makes the world more engrossing, but it’s enough to understand why sound is such an important part of the game.

Another intriguing element to the trailer is how uninterested every Pokémon is in the player. This will make it easier to capture Pokémon in the Lental region in their natural habitat, acting as if they would with zero human interaction. Unless, of course, you lob a bit of bait their way.