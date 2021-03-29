Ratchet & Clank (2016) ups the frames to 60 FPS on PS5 via April update

Ratchet & Clank fans are likely looking ahead to Rift Apart’s June launch. However, the developers at Insomniac aren’t quite finished with their 2016 remake. That game, of course, launched on the PS4 alongside the movie adaptation. At the time, it ran decently, but there was certainly some room for improvement. Next month, the team is doing just that by dropping a new update that boosts the framerate up to 60 FPS on PS5.

That framerate boost might not sound game-changing to some, but it’s a welcome addition for many fans. While the game is absolutely playable on PS4, 60 FPS is going to make that game really sing. Hopefully, we start to see even more of this moving forward with games like Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Part 2. After all, now that they have that extra horsepower with the PS5, they might as well take advantage of it.

It’s also worth noting that Ratchet & Clank (2016) is still available for free via Sony’s Play at Home campaign. The game’s availability runs out on March 31, so make sure to pick it up quickly. It’s definitely worth a playthrough with Rift Apart on the horizon. While knowing the story isn’t overly important with Ratchet & Clank, it’ll get you into the spirit as we near the next game’s launch.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 29, 2021

