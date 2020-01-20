Recent Naughty Dog job listing hints at future PC development

One of Naughty Dog’s latest job listings spotted on LinkedIn is seemingly hinting at a future in game development on the PC platform for The Last of Us Part II‘s studio.

As first discovered by Jack of all Controllers, the team is looking for a Graphics Programmer with good knowledge of Nvidia CUDA or PC programming. The listing also mentions DirectX 12 and Vulkan experience being a plus.

This is far from a confirmation that Naughty Dog is currently working on a game for PC, but comes at a time when Sony is starting to make its move on the platform, as seen with the likes of Predator: Hunting Grounds also releasing on Epic Games Store, and recent reports involving titles from the Worldwide Studios.

Kotaku has also recently reported that Horizon: Zero Dawn could be in development for PC, coming both on Steam and Epic Games Store in 2020, while Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips has hinted at a similar path for Media Molecule’s Dreams down the line.

Tom Phillips on Twitter Horizon will be followed by others down the road – you don’t need to Dream too hard to guess. But Xbox is already well-established launching games on PC at the same time, and eager to explore Switch…

Naughty Dog is working on a multiplayer game, which was originally designed as The Last of Us Part II‘s multiplayer mode, so, rather than the second entry in Ellie and Joel’s story, that might be it.

The Last of Us Part II will be available for PlayStation 4 and 5 and, considering how open Sony is being toward PC, by the time it releases, the transition to the platform could be complete.