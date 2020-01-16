Horizon Zero Dawn Coming To PC This Year, Sources Say

Does Sony have a strategy in place to jump into the PC gaming market? That could be the case according to a report from Kotaku.

The site notes that, based on information from “sources”, Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn will release on PC this year, possibly through both Steam and Epic Games Store. The news reportedly comes from “three people familiar with Sony’s plans,” and could mark an interesting shift in how Sony usually does its business with exclusives.

In the game, you control Aloy, a heroic young female who finds herself up against mechanical remnants from a ravaged earth, using whatever weapons are at her disposal.

Originally making its debut back in Feb. 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn has become one of Sony’s biggest hits. By early 2019, it reached ten million copies sold, putting it in the top five best-selling games for the platform. And it’s probably sold even more since then, as one of the company’s budget Greatest Hits titles.

We’re starting to see more games from the PS4 front make their way to PC. Quantic Dream recently announced that it would bring Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human to the platform, taking over publishing duties for Sony. 505 Games also confirmed it would bring Death Stranding to PC later this year after it originally launched as a PS4 exclusive last November. (Side note: Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn both utilize Decima Engine technology, so it could easily handle the transition to PC.)

On PC, Horizon Zero Dawn could look better than ever. While the game’s visuals look wonderful on both PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro, its frame rate is locked at 30 frames per second. With the right hardware, that could easily bump up to 60 or higher.

Sony hasn’t confirmed anything, so this is merely a rumor for now. Still, it will be interesting to see if the company opts to bring some of its older games to the platform. It’ll announce its 2020 plans soon enough. (Looking at you, PlayStation 5.)

